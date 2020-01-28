Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $18.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,923 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 15.9% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 267,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,893. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

