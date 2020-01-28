Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after buying an additional 218,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,725,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,559,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20,142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.40. 7,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,458. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $194.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.05.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.