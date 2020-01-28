Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.05 and its 200 day moving average is $166.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

