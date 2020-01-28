Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,248 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $16,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,238,000 after purchasing an additional 324,348 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,164 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 339,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 107,507 shares during the period.

BATS EFV traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. 119,556 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

