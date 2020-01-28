Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Intel by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,881 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

