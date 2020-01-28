Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $65.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 72,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Intel by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 433,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,962,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.