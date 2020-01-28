Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Down 13.5% in January

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 18.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICPT. BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.49. 432,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $131.87. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The firm had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $82,730.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $80,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,929 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,005,000 after purchasing an additional 295,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $746,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 61,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,546.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.