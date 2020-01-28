Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 178,130 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,012,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after buying an additional 246,580 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 556,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 82,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.