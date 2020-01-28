Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,760,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 24,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IPG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. 2,202,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,222. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

