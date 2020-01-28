Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.40 Price Target at UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.40 ($2.79) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISP. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.28 ($2.65).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

