Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.27 ($2.64).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISP shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

