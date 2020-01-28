Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 14 ($0.18) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 41.64 ($0.55).

INTU stock opened at GBX 18.95 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.46. Intu Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 20.46 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. The company has a market cap of $253.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

