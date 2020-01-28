Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells $257,218.83 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at $131,746.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $569.73. 849,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $592.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,424 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

