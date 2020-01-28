Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,728 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USEQ opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2287 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

