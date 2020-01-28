Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053,833 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.7% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors owned about 89.53% of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $60,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period.

USLB opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $35.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3064 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

