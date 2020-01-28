Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Choate Investment Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,811 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.5% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $41,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $114.89 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $97.72 and a 1 year high of $118.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

