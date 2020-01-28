Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Position Lowered by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,408 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

