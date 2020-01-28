Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) is Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF accounts for 3.5% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV owned about 1.93% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $19,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,340,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 80,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 107,811 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,866,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 226.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 134,864 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of IDLV stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $35.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.0064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.