Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Saturday, February 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Invesque stock opened at C$6.54 on Tuesday. Invesque has a 52-week low of C$5.94 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Invesque from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

