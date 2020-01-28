InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Given $9.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) have received an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICMB shares. ValuEngine cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,286.80. Also, Director Thomas J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,589 shares of company stock worth $515,016 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth $243,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

