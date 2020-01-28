Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Suedzucker (SZU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Suedzucker (ETR: SZU):

1/23/2020 – Suedzucker was given a new €17.30 ($20.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Suedzucker was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Suedzucker was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Suedzucker was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Suedzucker was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Suedzucker was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Suedzucker was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Suedzucker had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/6/2020 – Suedzucker was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Suedzucker was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Suedzucker was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Suedzucker had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/31/2019 – Suedzucker was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Suedzucker was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Suedzucker was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Suedzucker had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/25/2019 – Suedzucker was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Suedzucker was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Suedzucker had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/19/2019 – Suedzucker was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Suedzucker was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SZU traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €14.80 ($17.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Suedzucker AG has a 12-month low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a 12-month high of €16.52 ($19.21). The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is €15.65 and its 200 day moving average is €14.27.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

