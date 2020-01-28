Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Short Interest Update

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. 1,885,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,096. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,336,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 575,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

