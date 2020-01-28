Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,528 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,432% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 call options.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research raised Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cars.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 28.0% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 12,646.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CARS stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 65,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $808.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.23 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.