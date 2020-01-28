Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,628 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 866% compared to the typical daily volume of 479 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,320. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Yum China has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

