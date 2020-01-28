Investors Buy High Volume of ICICI Bank Call Options (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,797 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 909% compared to the average daily volume of 872 call options.

NYSE:IBN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. 1,012,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,335. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

