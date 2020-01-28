Investors Financial Group LLC Takes $8.25 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,000. 3M comprises 6.7% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Vista LLC grew its stake in 3M by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MMM traded down $8.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.40. 1,696,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

