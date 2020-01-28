Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,208 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,947% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

In related news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lindsay by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lindsay by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,241. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lindsay will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.52%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

