Investors Purchase High Volume of United Technologies Put Options (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 9,140 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,007% compared to the average daily volume of 826 put options.

UTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.49. 1,535,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Technologies has a 12-month low of $113.77 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Technologies will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.