IOST One Day Trading Volume Tops $30.85 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $69.29 million and approximately $30.85 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Livecoin, DragonEX and ABCC. During the last week, IOST has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.31 or 0.05707422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025972 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127354 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016040 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033178 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, Upbit, WazirX, Kucoin, Coineal, ABCC, Koinex, IDEX, Vebitcoin, IDAX, CoinBene, Bitkub, HitBTC, Hotbit, CoinZest, GOPAX, BitMax, BigONE, Ethfinex, Livecoin, DDEX, Zebpay, DigiFinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Binance, BitMart, Bithumb, Bitrue, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.