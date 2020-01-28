IOTA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.84 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $787.41 million and approximately $19.84 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bitfinex, Cobinhood and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.03185424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00194555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000205 BTC.

999 (999) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00062881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00123472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035373 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Upbit, Binance, Ovis, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Coinone, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, Cobinhood, FCoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.