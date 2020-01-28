IP Exchange (IPSX) Market Capitalization Tops $176,897.00

IP Exchange (CURRENCY:IPSX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, IP Exchange has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One IP Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Liquid. IP Exchange has a market cap of $176,897.00 and $19.00 worth of IP Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IP Exchange Profile

IP Exchange launched on September 8th, 2017. IP Exchange’s total supply is 1,714,102,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 943,181,787 tokens. IP Exchange’s official website is ip.sx. The Reddit community for IP Exchange is /r/IPSX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IP Exchange’s official Twitter account is @ipexchange1.

Buying and Selling IP Exchange

IP Exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IP Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IP Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IP Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

