IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics accounts for about 1.5% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of IPG Photonics worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $107,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,300 over the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 9.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.03 and a 200-day moving average of $136.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.17. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $113.67 and a 12-month high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

