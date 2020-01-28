IQeon (IQN) Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, IQeon has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon token can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00007384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, YoBit and Exrates. IQeon has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $6,406.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.03328784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00195887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,540 tokens. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon.

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

