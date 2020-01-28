Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.10.

Several analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,090. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 592,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,142,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.69. 17,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $123.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.60.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

