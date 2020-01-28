Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

