iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Raised by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 697,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 426,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,705 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

