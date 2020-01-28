iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Cut by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,185.3% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 607,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,210,975. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.