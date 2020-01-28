iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $324.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $263.35 and a 12-month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

