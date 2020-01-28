iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546,322 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after buying an additional 309,216 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,783,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,632,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.29. 84,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,585. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $179.92 and a 1 year high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

