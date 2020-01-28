iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after purchasing an additional 135,007 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,947,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,618,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 1,588,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

