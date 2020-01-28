iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,234 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.46% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $23,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.