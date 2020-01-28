iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,570 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,531,000 after buying an additional 243,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,217 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,588,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,818,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41.

