iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Raised by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 3.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MBS ETF worth $41,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 58.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.9% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.71. 13,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,350. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $108.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average of $108.06.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

