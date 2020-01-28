iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 428,876 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.43% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $274,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 37,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 616,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,518,000 after buying an additional 50,709 shares in the last quarter.

EFA opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

