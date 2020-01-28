iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 161,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 184,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

