iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $95,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,509,197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,921,000 after buying an additional 1,305,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,339,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 939.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,896,000 after buying an additional 723,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,248,000.

EEM stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

