iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

