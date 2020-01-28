iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $33,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 433,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.34. The company had a trading volume of 53,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,486. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $145.69 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.53.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.