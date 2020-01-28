iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) is DT Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.93. 13,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,032. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61.

