iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 185.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,430 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $38.10.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

